Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 116,202 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,202 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of Campbell Soup worth $100,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 204.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

NYSE CPB opened at $49.17 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In related news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $759,087.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

