Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 3,939 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.29% of AutoZone worth $57,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 28.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 299,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,629,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 136.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,776,000 after acquiring an additional 150,870 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,226.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,181.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,129.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $798.41 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,250.40.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.