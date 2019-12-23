Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Trims Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,967 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.82% of KLA worth $156,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in KLA by 119.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in KLA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other KLA news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. Also, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $177.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.31. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $179.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

