BidaskClub Upgrades CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) to “Buy”

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CRHM opened at $3.62 on Friday. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

