BidaskClub Upgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to “Hold”

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after buying an additional 330,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after buying an additional 259,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 216,330 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,438,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

