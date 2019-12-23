Binance USD (BUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.47 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013450 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $17.47 million and $12.58 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.06148414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 29,266,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,320,209 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.