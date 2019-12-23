Bitcoin Zero Trading Up 30.2% Over Last 7 Days (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $42,652.00 and $2,598.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00181752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01167934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025756 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 23,745,521 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

