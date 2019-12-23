BitGreen (BITG) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001383 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. BitGreen has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $5,526.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00021860 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003658 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.76 or 0.02530895 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013288 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 9,968,061 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, STEX, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.