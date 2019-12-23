BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $2,174.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00637114 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003408 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001614 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 223,087,119 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.