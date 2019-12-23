BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$7.60 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE BB traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 244.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.11. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$6.48 and a 1-year high of C$13.74.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$344.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Steven Capelli acquired 32,465 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$230,553.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,837 shares in the company, valued at C$694,799.24.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

