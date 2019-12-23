Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00008596 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $7,768.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,381,974 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

