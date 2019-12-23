Bluzelle Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $170,733.00 (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $7.50 and $20.33. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $170,733.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.94 or 0.06233806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,369,136 coins. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $10.39, $51.55, $20.33, $50.98, $33.94, $18.94, $24.68, $13.77, $5.60, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

