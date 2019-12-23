B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given New GBX 440 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BME has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 405 ($5.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.64) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 430.29 ($5.66).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.33) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 383.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 277.70 ($3.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

