BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $6,030.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,780,356,085 tokens. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

