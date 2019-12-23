BoostCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,722.00 (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, BoostCoin has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BoostCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $20,722.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004862 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001316 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000814 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00051511 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BoostCoin Profile

BoostCoin (CRYPTO:BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io.

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

