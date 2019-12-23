BOScoin Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00065765 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,183,685,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,496,707 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

