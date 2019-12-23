BOX Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,109.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $23,109.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. BOX Token’s official website is box.la.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

