Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of BYD opened at $30.34 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $819.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $526,884.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,007.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Larson sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $193,715.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217. Corporate insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $1,424,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

