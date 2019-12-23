Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BHF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.10. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 142.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 183,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 107,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

