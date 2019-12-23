Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) to post sales of $46.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.90 million and the highest is $46.90 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full year sales of $185.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $185.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $188.45 million, with estimates ranging from $186.10 million to $190.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.45 million.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Finl Cp in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE:ALRS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. 3,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.06. Alerus Finl Cp has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Alerus Finl Cp Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

