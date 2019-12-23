Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $387.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report $387.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $395.37 million and the lowest is $376.00 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $345.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

In related news, Director Steve Bartlett acquired 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $260,147.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 77.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 106,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 596.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 928,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,610. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

