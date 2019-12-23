Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will report $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $11.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.37.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,275. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,578,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,458 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 426.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,631,000 after buying an additional 2,713,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,255,000 after buying an additional 1,084,276 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $28.87 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.