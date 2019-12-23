Brokerages Anticipate McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $86.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 3 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $389,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $306,089.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $954,289 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,569,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGRC stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 17.02%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

