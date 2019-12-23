Brokerages Anticipate Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $6.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perion Network an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $5.90 on Monday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $152.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 66,340 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

