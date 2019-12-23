Brokerages Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

MITO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura set a $28.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 48,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $166.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

