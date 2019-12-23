Brokerages Expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Acadia Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. 8,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $81,150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,533,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,851,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,481,000 after acquiring an additional 526,727 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 320,383 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

