Brokerages Expect Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.07. Cameco posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.94 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cameco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

