Brokerages Expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) will report $3.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year sales of $18.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $20.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 million. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 113.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on CERC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cerecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

CERC stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cerecor by 4,046.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 1,176,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 244,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the second quarter worth $853,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 294.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

