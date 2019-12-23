Brokerages Expect Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) will announce sales of $195.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.70 million and the highest is $195.90 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions reported sales of $200.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $879.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $880.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $888.97 million, with estimates ranging from $885.53 million to $892.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $386.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz bought 284,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $2,823,099.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 549.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 529.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 530,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

