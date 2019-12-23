Brokerages Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.46). United States Steel reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United States Steel.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

United States Steel stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.12. United States Steel has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $24.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. LSV Asset Management grew its position in United States Steel by 12.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,771 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 69,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.