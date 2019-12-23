Brokerages Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.46). United States Steel reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

United States Steel stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.12. United States Steel has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $24.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. LSV Asset Management grew its position in United States Steel by 12.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,771 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 69,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.