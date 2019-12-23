Brokerages Set Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Target Price at $42.19

Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,468. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.75. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.30 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

