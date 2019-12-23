Brokerages Set Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) Price Target at €102.44

Shares of Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €102.44 ($119.12).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEI shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of BEI opened at €107.55 ($125.06) on Friday. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52-week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion and a PE ratio of 33.01.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

