Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) PT at $61.07

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.07.

BDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. Belden has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $64.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.68 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

In other Belden news, insider Biddle Neil purchased 300,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,556,961 shares of company stock worth $150,668. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Belden by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

