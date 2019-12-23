Brokerages Set Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target at $13.00

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cameco had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 12,790.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 129,483 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 234,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

