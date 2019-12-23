Brokerages Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Target Price at $32.64

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

