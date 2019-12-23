Brokerages Set Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth about $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 60,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 7,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 112,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

