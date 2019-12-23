Brokerages Set Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Target Price at $34.78

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

GDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

In other Gardner Denver news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 30.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 41.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter.

GDI stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. Gardner Denver has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $596.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gardner Denver will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.