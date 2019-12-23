Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT at $71.70

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,470,897.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,920.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $459,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,217,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.66 on Friday. Henry Schein has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.