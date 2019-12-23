Brokerages Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) PT at $169.75

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In related news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTB opened at $169.51 on Friday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

