Brokerages Set Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Target Price at $44.03

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $41.45.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $135,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $28,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,927.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,239,075. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

