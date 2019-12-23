Brokerages Set Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Price Target at $33.50

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRI. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:SRI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,217. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $34.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $829.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 279.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

