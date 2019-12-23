Brokerages Set Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) PT at $51.50

Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCDA shares. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 713 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $30,858.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,939 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $62,840.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 705,033 shares of company stock worth $27,824,613. Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Tricida by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tricida by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the third quarter worth $29,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 4.9% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 24.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricida stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 5,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,531. Tricida has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

