Brokerages Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT at $31.40

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $90,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCBI stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

