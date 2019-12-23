Brokerages Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Target Price at GBX 1,102.50

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,102.50 ($14.50).

Several brokerages have commented on WKP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, December 6th.

WKP opened at GBX 1,191 ($15.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 949.16. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 778 ($10.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

