Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Fuel Gas Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NFG stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 69,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.