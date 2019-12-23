Brokers Set Expectations for Holly Energy Partners, L.P.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEP. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Holly Energy Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.71. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,852,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $109,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 56.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 53,073 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

