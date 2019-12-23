Bryan, Garnier & Co Boosts GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,747

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price increased by Bryan, Garnier & Co from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,747 ($22.98) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,811.93 ($23.83).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,813.20 ($23.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,736.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,672.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 1.01%.

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders bought a total of 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,340 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

