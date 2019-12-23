Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR opened at $24.91 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.