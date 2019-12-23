Bulwark Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Bulwark has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $209,562.00 and $201.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

