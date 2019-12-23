Bytom Market Capitalization Tops $69.23 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Bytom has a total market cap of $69.23 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Neraex, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00553553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008106 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000484 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Cryptopia, RightBTC, CoinEx, Huobi, BitMart, HitBTC, Bibox, Gate.io, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, LBank, BigONE, Neraex, EXX, OKEx, CoinTiger and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

